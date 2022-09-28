KIAH (CW39) – Ian is a high end Cat. 4 hurricane as of this morning with 155 mph sustained winds. Yesterday, Ian underwent an eyewall replacement cycle. Now the core of the storm is larger and stronger. Ian has a central pressure of 937 mb and is moving to the NNE at 9 mph. Landfall is expected this afternoon.

What is an eyewall replacement cycle?

An eyewall replacement cycle occurs when a new eye wall begins to form around the old eye, gradually taking it over. During this process there is a brief lull in intensification, but the aftermath is a larger, stronger eye of the storm.

Progress of Ian Sept. 27- 28th