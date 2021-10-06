ICYMI – Amber Alert for 13YO teen, 5 children, wife murdered, deputy involved shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW.

Amber Alert for 13YO teen

An Amber Alert… Police are looking for 13-year-old Leilana Graham. The FBI tweeted that she’s believed to be in danger. Leilana was last seen on September 20th on rockaway drive in northeast Houston. The FBI say she had been in c-p-s custody. She is a past victim of sex trafficking and the fbi believes she is being trafficked again, or in danger of it.

This FBI believes she is with Sha Kendrick Edward Smith. If you have seen either of them you are asked to call the police

5 children, wife murdered

Trial continues this morning for the man accused of executing a family in northwest Harris county.

Tuesday in court, David Conley stood up, and shouted “Black lives matter” before pleading not guilty.

He wrote BLM on that yellow paper.

Conley is accused of murdering Valerie and Dwayne Jackson, their five children, and his own son six years ago. Valerie’s mom testified Tuesday saying the morning of her daughter’s murder, she had sent her text messages, writing 911 repeatedly, and indicating Conley had a gun. She says Conley and her daughter had 2 children together and were in an off and on relationship.

Deputy involved shooting

A deputy involved shooting under investigation in NW Harris county. This is happening off of Frick road near Antoine. Investigators with the Harris county sheriff’s office say several men were firing guns in the area, when a deputy drove by and saw them. One of the men pointed his gun at the deputy and the deputy fired. That suspect was hit in the arm and is expected to be OK. The deputy was not injured. Several other men were detained as well.

