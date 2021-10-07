ICYMI Ban on abortion in Texas temporarily blocked, Alexis Sharkey’s husband commits suicide, search for road rage shooter

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the near-total ban on abortion in Texas. This ruling comes in a case brought by the Biden administration. District judge Robert Pitman’s ruling prevents Texas from enforcing the republican-backed law while litigation over the law continues. The law bans anyone from obtaining an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. People who help facilitate the abortion can be sued for $10,000. The state of Texas filed an appeal to the ruling.

Houston police say Alexis Sharkey’s husband killed himself Tuesday night. It happened at a family member’s home in fort Myers, Florida. Officers were there to arrest him for his wife’s murder in November 2020. She was a well-known personality on social media and was found dead in west Houston.

Right now, police are searching for the suspects, accused of opening fire in a road rage shooting, causing a crash. Deputies telling us people in a white pickup shot at the man in the car, who then crashed into a third car. Two children were injured, but weren’t hit by gunfire. The adult in the car was shot in the chest and arm but is expected to survive.

