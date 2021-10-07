ICYMI Ban on abortion in Texas temporarily blocked, Alexis Sharkey’s husband commits suicide, search for road rage shooter

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the near-total ban on abortion in Texas. This ruling comes in a case brought by the Biden administration. District judge Robert Pitman’s ruling prevents Texas from enforcing the republican-backed law while litigation over the law continues. The law bans anyone from obtaining an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. People who help facilitate the abortion can be sued for $10,000. The state of Texas filed an appeal to the ruling.
Houston police say Alexis Sharkey’s husband killed himself Tuesday night. It happened at a family member’s home in fort Myers, Florida. Officers were there to arrest him for his wife’s murder in November 2020. She was a well-known personality on social media and was found dead in west Houston.
Right now, police are searching for the suspects, accused of opening fire in a road rage shooting, causing a crash. Deputies telling us people in a white pickup shot at the man in the car, who then crashed into a third car. Two children were injured, but weren’t hit by gunfire. The adult in the car was shot in the chest and arm but is expected to survive.
For more news and weather from ABC13 join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Holocaust Museum Houston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a community art workshopHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Holocaust Museum Houston has something very special in store for you by is celebrating Dia de los Muertos with a community art workshop facilitated by artist Theresa Escobedo. On Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m., registered participants can take part […]
- FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert issued CANCELED for abducted northeast Houston teen, Leilana Graham, 13HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old girl in the Houston area has been canceled. Leilana Graham was last seen at 10500 Block Rockaway Drive at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. She has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow […]
- Pfizer asks for emergency approval of vaccine for kids 5 to 11Pfizer asked U.S. health regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12.
- Tropics: East Coast low struggles, Pacific storm could impact Texas next weekHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) An area of low pressure is bringing rain to the East Coast of the U.S. The National Hurricane Center continues to watch it, suggesting there is a low 20% chance of formation of a tropical cyclone. It will have to battle some unfavorable conditions, mainly strong upper-level winds. Regardless, it will bring wet weather to […]
- Houston Public Works to hold ‘Day Without Water’ video contest with cash prizesHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Do you love posting videos and want to make some quick cash? How about talking about water… or what would happen if you don’t have any? That’s what Houston Public Works is inviting the public to do, and you could get some cold hard cash if you do it really well. On Thursday, Oct. […]