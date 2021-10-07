#ICYMI Ban on abortion in Texas temporarily blocked, Alexis Sharkey’s husband commits suicide, search for road rage shooter

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the near-total ban on abortion in Texas. This ruling comes in a case brought by the Biden administration. District judge Robert Pitman’s ruling prevents Texas from enforcing the republican-backed law while litigation over the law continues. The law bans anyone from obtaining an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. People who help facilitate the abortion can be sued for $10,000. The state of Texas filed an appeal to the ruling.

Houston police say Alexis Sharkey’s husband killed himself Tuesday night. It happened at a family member’s home in fort Myers, Florida. Officers were there to arrest him for his wife’s murder in November 2020. She was a well-known personality on social media and was found dead in west Houston.

Right now, police are searching for the suspects, accused of opening fire in a road rage shooting, causing a crash. Deputies telling us people in a white pickup shot at the man in the car, who then crashed into a third car. Two children were injured, but weren’t hit by gunfire. The adult in the car was shot in the chest and arm but is expected to survive.

For more news and weather from ABC13 join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss