HOUSTON (CW39) In honor of National Women's Small Business Month, Business.org found out which U.S. metros are the best and worst when it comes to women's pay.

Texas has three cities in the bottom 15 for being the worst-paying cities for women. Victoria, TX ranks as the #6 worst, with women making 65% as much as men. Odessa, TX ranks as the #7 worst, with women making 65% as much as men. Midland, TX ranks as the #10 worst, with women making 66% as much as men.