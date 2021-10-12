ICYMI: Deputies looking for random shooter, Art Acevedo out of a job in Miami, missing kid returns home

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.
Authorities searching for random Houston shooter
A search is underway in north Harris County for a man accused of pointing a gun at random cars, which led to him eventually shooting and injuring a man.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that it happened along FM 1960 near Sugar Pine Drive and appeared to be random.
The man that was shot was in his truck and listed in critical but stable condition.
Art Acevedo is out as Miami police chief
Former Houston police chief Art Acevedo is looking for a new job.
The city manager of Miami says Acevedo has been suspended as police chief and will be fired.
Acevedo was just hired from Houston six months ago and has since butted heads with city leaders.
The city manager said the relationship between Acevedo and the police department has deteriorated beyond repair.
Missing Grimes County boy returns home
A three-year-old boy who spent several days lost in the woods in Grimes County is finally back home.
Law enforcement planned a special escort home for Christopher Ramirez and presented him with a junior deputy badge.
Christopher’s mother got to meet the man who found him on Saturday and thanked everyone who searched for her son.
