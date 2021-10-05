ICYMI: New video released in store robbery, slain valet drivers honored

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed Monday on ABC13 on Eyewitness News at 9 on CW39.

Man shot in convenience story robbery

There is new video of the moments before a pair of robbers shot a convenience store clerk in southwest Houston last month.

Surveillance video showed two men walking into the store on Hillcroft Avenue, and police said that one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the money in the register.

As the men left, the clerk got his own gun, walked out of the store and confronted them.

One robber turned around and fired at the door, shattering the glass and hitting the clerk twice. He is expected to be okay.

Slain valet drivers honored in ceremony

Family, friends, co-workers and city officials gathered to honor three valet drivers who were killed by another valet driver who was joyriding in a customer’s car, according to police.

They held a balloon release for the young men who worked at Prospect Park, a bar in southwest Houston.

A 17-year-old valet driver at a restaurant across the street is accused of slamming into the three workers as they crossed the street. That driver and a passenger in the car were badly injured.

Katy ISD votes to end virtual academy

The Katy ISD board of trustees voted on Monday to end its virtual learning academy in two weeks. The board voted to end the online program for its kindergarten through sixth-grade students at the end of the nine-week grading period.

That means that all students must return to in-person learning beginning on Monday, Oct. 18.

