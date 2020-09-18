ICYMI NEWS YOU CAN TAKE WITH YOU!

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton here! We have some stories you’ll want to follow throughout the day!

People aren’t the only ones being impacted by the wildfires out west. Family pets and livestock are also suffering. They are even organizations that are trying to help them, but, they are being met with some push back and red tape.

More big stories! Another blow for Fort Hood. A Soldier has been arrested for claiming an active shooter was on base, and posting it on social media, when it turns out, it was not real. Also, hear more about a settlement in a Listeria case involving Blue Bell Ice Cream. Plus, there’s a push to get more Spanish Speakers to help at Polling Locations, during the upcoming election.

And the clean up after Hurricane Sally is expected to be a long process for thousands along the gulf coast. Orange Beach, Alabama is one of those locations devastated by the storm surge and the wind. Here’s an up close look at the damage from Reporter Elizabeth Long, from our sister station below.

Always keep it here for the latest news impacting you and join us week days form 6am-10am for CW39 Houston, No Wait Weather and Traffic!

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!