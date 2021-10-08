ICYMI: Search continues for missing Grimes County boy, man convicted for family massacre

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Search continues for missing boy

It’s been more than 24 hours since 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in Grimes County. He’s believed to have walked into the woods after a dog. But despite a massive search, there’s still no sign of him.

Right now, authorities have no leads and do not suspect foul play at this time. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are asking if anyone saw anything related to Ramirez’s disappearance to call 911 or the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Conley convicted of killing family members

A jury on Thursday convicted David Conley of capital murder for the killings of Dwayne and Valerie Jackson in a 2015 family massacre which left eight dead, including six children. Conley was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The trial began Tuesday and the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday afternoon.

Alleged purse snatcher denied bond

The man accused of killing a woman after a purse snatching was denied bond.

In court, prosecutors claimed Andrew Williams followed Martha Medina to the McDonald’s on Uvalde after she left a bank.

Prosecutors said Williams had an accomplice but did not identify the person.

