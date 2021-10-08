#ICYMI: Search continues for missing Grimes County boy, man convicted for family massacre

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Search continues for missing boy

It’s been more than 24 hours since 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez was last seen in Grimes County. He’s believed to have walked into the woods after a dog. But despite a massive search, there’s still no sign of him.

Right now, authorities have no leads and do not suspect foul play at this time. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas EquuSearch are asking if anyone saw anything related to Ramirez’s disappearance to call 911 or the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Conley convicted of killing family members

A jury on Thursday convicted David Conley of capital murder for the killings of Dwayne and Valerie Jackson in a 2015 family massacre which left eight dead, including six children. Conley was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The trial began Tuesday and the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday afternoon.

Alleged purse snatcher denied bond

The man accused of killing a woman after a purse snatching was denied bond.

In court, prosecutors claimed Andrew Williams followed Martha Medina to the McDonald’s on Uvalde after she left a bank.

Prosecutors said Williams had an accomplice but did not identify the person.

For more news and weather from ABC13 join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss