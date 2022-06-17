HOUSTON (CW39) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on the CW.

Search for suspects in 8-year-old’s death

Right now, there’s an urgent search for the killers who took 8-year-old boy Paul Vasquez’s life.

Investigators released new images of the suspect’s car.

Detectives found it at a gas station near the scene of the shooting on McNair.

It’s a gray kia optima with obvious damage to the front passenger side.

Vasquez was a student at cloverleaf elementary.

Detectives say he was in bed when the shooting happened Sunday night.

If you have any information you are urged to call crime stoppers.

Father, son killed in separate shootings

Houston police are also looking for a suspect who claimed the life of a murder victim’s stepfather.

The shooting taking place at the same southeast Houston home where his son was found dead just two nights prior.

This is what the scene looked like on Swiss lane.

We’ve learned the victim is 59-years-old, Anthony Merchant.

This man was the father of 37-year-old Edwin Hill, who was shot to death at the same house on Monday night.

The father was at the home with his wife, the victim’s mother, and they were trying to retrieve a Bentley that belonged to their son.

As they were doing that, HPD investigators say a car pulled up, four to five masked people jumped out and fired several shots at the couple.

The father was hit multiple times and later died and the mother was not hurt.

Senator John Cornyn says he is done talking about gun control

He left a high-stakes meeting Thursday afternoon to return to Texas, and he expressed frustration over how long talks are taking.

Cornyn said he’ll continue working with his colleagues through text or email.

ABC News reports the bipartisan group of senators working on the bill have nearly reached a final agreement.

Other senators are indicating a final deal will be coming soon.

Senator John Cornyn's comments on gun control negotiations