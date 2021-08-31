Ida’s flood threat extends into the Northeast U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) While Ida may be weak now in terms of wind, it’s still a big concern for a large part of the eastern third of the U.S.

Forecast rain totals from NOAA indicate some spots could see up around half a foot of rain, with the heaviest focused in the area between Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C.

KIAH

Flash flood watches are in effect from the Florida Panhandle to Massachusetts. The majority of Ida’s rain will finally exit the U.S. gradually on Thursday.

In addition to the rain, a severe storm threat exists in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region today, and Mid-Atlantic again on Wednesday. This includes the possibility of tornadoes. So far, Ida has produced 5 tornadoes, mostly in Alabama. The final number may very well go up once NOAA has a chance to investigate the damage areas.