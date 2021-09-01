Ida’s ongoing flood and tornado threat

HOUSTON (CW39) It has been three days since Ida made landfall in Louisiana, and it’s still delivering significant weather to the U.S.

A large area of the Northeast U.S. is under a flash flood watch, as up to 4 to 5 inches of rain will be possible. The heaviest is expected in the “high” risk zone on the excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday, which includes parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

In addition to the heavy rain, we’ve seen tornadoes tied to Ida. The preliminary total is 8 so far.

Wednesday’s severe weather outlook shows more potential severe storms and tornadoes in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Ida’s rain will gradually exit the U.S. on Thursday.