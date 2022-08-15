HOUSTON (CW39) Today, August 15, Idolina Peralez joined the NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC team in the studio as co-anchor.

Idolina Peralez is a born and raised Texan! She hails from the Rio Grande Valley and has called Houston home for nearly 10 years.

At first, she went to college to study biology and genetics because of her love for science, but then realized she loved talking too much. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in broadcast journalism from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She later completed her meteorology courses at Mississippi State University.

Her first TV job was at KIFI in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She ran the in-studio cameras and worked the on-air graphics computer in the control room when she was a sophomore in college. She moved onto newscast editor eventually landing as the 5 p.m. producer role right out of college.

She moved through the ranks producing all evening newscasts, being promoted to assignment editor, and then digital content director. She finally mustered up the courage to apply for the weather forecast position (science + talking = love). After working the weather wall for 3 years at KIFI, she moved back to Texas as a meteorologist for KPRC 2.

Today, she is a happy mom of the two best kids in the world. She, her twins, and husband love everything about Houston. Now, she is excited to be part of the community once again at CW39 Houston!