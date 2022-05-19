HOUSTON (KIAH) Job seekers, listen up; this past week, Igloo hosted a job fair to hire 300 employees at its headquarters in Katy. The event took play May 18th from 1 to 4 .p.m. Igloo launched its seasonal program and is hiring due to the growing demand at the company.

They were hiring for several positions, including assembly line leads and forklift drivers. The company was doing on-site interviews and offering jobs right then and there.

The company says they hope to help Houstonians who may have lost employment during COVID get out in the work field.

“Right, there you can see someone who is a potential employee everyone is welcome,” said Gabriella word, director of human resources

The event brought in over a hundred potential employees, and they will be hosting a hiring event every Wednesday until they meet their growing demand.

To find more information click here.