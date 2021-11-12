Impact a Hero brings Houston Veterans together

For Humberto Sanez an Army Veteran, he says there isn’t a day he doesn’t remember those who lost their lives serving.

HOUSTON (KIAH)- The non-profit Impact a Hero; held the Legacy of Freedom Gala at the Westin Houston. They honored and celebrated those who served on veterans day. They brought many Houston veterans and active service members together to remember the sacrifices they’ve made and to remember those who served and never returned home.

For Humberto Sanez an Army Veteran, he says there isn’t a day he doesn’t remember those who lost their lives serving.

It’s emotional and it’s exciting and I really appreciate the opportunity to have served this country. Be a part of this movement this huge group. Humberto Sanez, Army Veteran

The gala featured speakers like Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal.

FOR Scott Wingeirter, U.S. Air Force Veteran being among his peers and hearing them speak is what made this event special.

There are 320 million Americans out there and only 7 percent of us have served you know that makes us a minority Amongst even the rest of America and for people to get together and just to take one day to remember us it means a lot to us guys. Scott Wingeirter, U.S. Air Force Veteran

For Singer Tasha Cassandra Owens singing at this event was all about honoring her family.

I come from a long line of uncles and grandfathers and siblings my brother served in the Air Force and another served so I am just so happy to be here and support the veterans. Tasha Cassandra Owens, Singer

Whether they served in the Navy or Marines or any branch in the Military they all have one goal to protect the American people.