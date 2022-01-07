HOUSTON (KIAH) – During the winter months, mental health can really take a toll on some people which can cause anxiety and depression.

As the holiday season ends and the middle of winter kicks in, some mental and emotional hardships can be a burden on some people. There’s a local organization that offers services that can help you cope with life issues.

The Institute of Spirituality and Health says humans are spiritual beings and healthcare should reflect that. The institute says they’re not a clinical organization. which means they don’t offer therapy.

However, they offer psychological education courses that can help with things like anxiety, depression, and isolation. Health officials say these are things that typically get worse during the winter month. Simply because days are shorter, it’s getting dark earlier and the cooler weather.

Those things can be compounded by the holiday season. Which is framed as a time of joy and celebration and brightness and family. But, which can also bring stress and anxiety. And then right now, all of that is wrapped around the grand context of the pandemic. Which is causing all kinds of troubles that people are dealing with. Stuart Nelson, Vice President, The Institute of Spirituality and Health

The Institute of Spirituality and Health offers a number of classes throughout the week to help with mental health concerns. They host a free virtual meditation every Wednesday on zoom and they offer bereavement groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays to cope with the loss of a loved one.

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally or emotionally and need immediate help, call the national suicide prevention hotline. That number is (800)-273-8255. For the Crisis Intervention of Houston call (832)-416-1177.

Overall, the Institute of Spirituality and Health wants you to know, there’s no shame in getting help and seeking the resources that you need. For more information visit their website.