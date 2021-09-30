Insurance company pays $4 million in wind damage claims from Hurricane Nicholas

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) — Customers have reported more than 5,000 claims to the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association in the wake of Hurricane Nicholas.

The TWIA has paid more than $4 million in claims so far. The association says almost 90% of claims are from Galveston, Brazoria, and Matagorda Counties.

TWIA will host a webinar for policyholders on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Staff will give information and answer policyholder questions on the most common issues related to resolving TWIA claims. You can find everything you need to know at http://www.twia.org.

After the webinar, claims staff will be in Galveston and Lake Jackson to provide in-person assistance to policyholders with Hurricane Nicholas claims.

