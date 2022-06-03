HOUSTON (KIAH) – Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston will host an IMpowered Voices: A Unity Concert. The concert will be held on June 9 and hosted by IMpower, the women’s initiative of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston.

This year’s theme is, “Unity is Our Strength”. The group IMpower supports the work of Interfaith Ministries to feed nearly 5,000 homebound seniors and their pets daily, resettle refugees, and promote interfaith dialogue, service, and collaboration. The goal is to transform our community through volunteerism and service-learning.

This year’s line-up of artists includes:

Teofilo Bijarro, also known as BlindTeo, is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who has been playing in the Houston music scene for over 30 years

The Ensemble Theatre is a celebrated performing arts center since 1976 highlighting the African American experience & educational outreach

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is an acclaimed, innovative, award-winning opera company that creates profoundly enriching experiences for diverse audiences

Houston Symphony engages with a large and diverse audience in Greater Houston and beyond through exceptional orchestral and non-orchestral performances, educational programs, and community activities

Rev. Vascola Stoney is a Spoken Word Artist and Transformational Speaker

The event will be streamed on IM’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/interterfaithministries.