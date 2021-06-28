Iowa man accused of making bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce

CW39

by: Kelly Maricle, WHO,

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Golwitzer Jr. (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to blow up a McDonald’s because the restaurant didn’t include dipping sauce for his Chicken McNuggets.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department said 42-year-old Robert Golwitzer Jr. called a McDonald’s restaurant in Ankeny around 5:20 p.m. Saturday after discovering his order was incorrect.

In the call, Golwitzer allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.

According to a criminal complaint, police called Golwitzer at the phone number used to make the threat. Police said he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the police department, that he made the threats.

Golwitzer has been charged with a Class D felony: false report of explosive or incendiary device.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday and was released on bond Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 630-7am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 6-630am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 0628021 8am

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

New All-time Weather Records - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

Excessive Heat Warning in California

Here's what's causing Monday rain - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE, Rain southwest of Harris County - Adam Krueger

OUTSIDE/ INSIDE: SOLAR ENERGY

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss