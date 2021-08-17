Iraan-Sheffield ISD to quarantine for two weeks

by: Erica Miller

Posted:

IRAAN, Texas (Nexstar)- Leaders at Iraan-Sheffield ISD made the decision Monday to quarantine district-wide for two weeks amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the community. 

In a statement sent to students, parents, and staff, the district said,” Unfortunately, and with an extremely heavy heart, our ISISD Leadership Team feels that we are forced to quarantine for the next two weeks. At this time, we will not have virtual or remote learning, however, teachers and staff will be available daily via email. We will continue to await guidance from TEA. We will pick up where we left off when we return.”

Schools will close August 17 and will reopen August 30. 

The district says is asking students and staff to quarantine inside their homes, saying no one should “hang out” with anyone who doesn’t live in their immediate household. 

Braves football coach Barry Bowman said in a statement to players, “Over the next two weeks, it is important to not come together and continue the spread. Take this time to heal up and prepare for our season.”

This announcement comes as Medical Center Hospital says it is seeing an increase in requests for beds from surrounding communities.

“Our friends in Iraan, it almost seems like the entire town of Iraan has COVID right now. They’ve got a lot of sick folks down there,” said MCH CEO Russell Tippin. 

