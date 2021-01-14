Is Covid In The Air You Breathe??

by: , @MrShannonLanier

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — Some doctors are now warning people that Covid-19 droplets can linger in the air longer than originally thought. For a closer look, CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to Sreekant Cherukuri, MD who is a Clinical Asst. Prof. at Indiana Uni. School of Medicine.

If you are worried about having covid in the air you breathe at home, work or restaurants listen to the tips in this next clip. LaNier also with an HVAC expert from Excellence AC & Heating to get recommendations on protecting and purifying your air.

