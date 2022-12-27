Couples can also enjoy a dinner cruise to bring in the New Year

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Do you love outdoor activities like foosball, air hockey, bounce houses, and a Beach Ball Drop? Or is a dinner cruise more your speed? Well, to bring in the New Year in style, Moody Gardens has both!

First there’s the “New Year’s Palooza”! It’s a fun-filled family celebration appropriate for all ages at the Moody Gardens Hotel, Dec. 31 – Jan. 1.

For more information call 409-744-4673 or visit this Moody Gardens link.

Moody Gardens

From arrival to departure there will be fun activities lined up for the duration of their stay. Guests will receive text messages throughout the event to alert them of what activities are occurring so that they don’t miss out on any of the excitement. The weekend-long event will begin with light bites and a fun-filled journey through the Moody Gardens attractions, followed by dinner with the spectacular Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show.

After the show, guests can explore the Festival of Lights trail and enjoy a wide variety of different games, music, and activities inside the Convention Center. After exploring the holiday lights trail, families can stop to enjoy hot chocolate and warm cookies as they watch the fireworks light up the night sky.

The evening ends with an early New Year’s Countdown for the kids and the Beach Ball Drop as hundreds of balls cascade from the ceiling to welcome the new year. Sparkling cider and champagne will be provided for the adults. An adult lounge area is also available. Wake up early on the first day of 2023 and enjoy a spectacular breakfast accompanied by games and activities, including a Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar for the adults.

“Moody Gardens offers a tremendous family experience that becomes rather magical during the holiday season,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO. “This celebration is an important opportunity for parents and kids to share all of the excitement and wonder of a New Year together.”

The “New Year Palooza” hotel package includes two fun-filled nights of action-packed celebration. Guests will receive four two-day passes for Moody Gardens attractions, tickets to Cirque Joyeux Holiday Dinner & Show, and tickets to New Year Palooza. There will be plenty of family-friendly activities including air hockey, foosball, bounce houses, arcade games, a beach ball drop, and fireworks. This package is for two adults and two children.

Moody Gardens

The Dinner Cruise on the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat

You can Ring in the New Year safely and comfortably. Whether it’s a date night, a couple’s retreat, or a friend’s celebration, cruise out of 2022 aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat with spectacular water views of the Festival of Lights! Guests 21 and over will enjoy music, dancing, and a delightful hot and cold hors d’oeuvres menu with two complimentary drinks plus a champagne toast. The cruise will board starting at 9 p.m. and will sail from 10 pm to midnight.