HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Pet Day! A recent poll found the top ways we celebrate it are by giving them a special treat, and just telling them we love them. 10% of people even say their pet is their best friend.

Dogs are the most popular pet in America, according to the poll. Cats are a close second, then fish . . . birds . . . hamsters, gerbils, and mice . . . horses . . . snakes . . . guinea pigs . . . lizards . . . and tarantulas got 1% of the vote.

CW39 Photographer Jason Y’s pets Jango & Wiley

Hannah Trippett’s pet Sadie

Assistant News Director Raybin D.’s pet Riley

One reason dogs are our favorite is we feel so connected to them. A separate poll found over 70% of dog owners feel like they know what their dog is thinking at any given moment.

The survey also asked people to describe their dog in a single word . . .

The top ten words are: Loving . . . playful . . . intelligent . . . loyal . . . protective . . . gentle . . . affectionate . . . obedient . . . brave . . . and high-energy.