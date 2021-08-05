It’s National Underwear Day – How often Americans CHANGE underwear

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Turns out, some Americans really are gross and disgusting, right down to their underwear.

It’s National Underwear Day, and a recent survey is airing out America’s dirty laundry… sharing exactly how often we CHANGE our underwear. Turns out, not everyone changes them every day.

Wore them once

68% of Americans say they usually wear a pair once and then wash them. For everyone else, it varies.

Twice

13% said twice . . .

Wear’em 3-5 times

6% said three to five times . . .

SIX times

3% said SIX times or more without washing . . . and another 10% weren’t sure, or said they’d rather not answer.

48% of Americans said they’ve NEVER worn the same underwear more than once.