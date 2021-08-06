J.R. Richard, former Astros all-star pitcher who had career cut short by stroke, dies Thursday

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON,TX-JUNE 01: Houston Astros television commentator Bill Brown and former Astros All-Star pitcher J.R. Richard who was officially inducted into the Astros Walk of Fame on June 1, 2012 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Former Houston Astros pitcher J.R. Richard, one of Major League Baseball’s hardest-throwing pitchers in the 1970s, died Thursday, the club confirmed. He was 71.

Richard pitched for the Astros for all 10 seasons of his career from 1971-80. He was one of MLB’s most feared pitchers of his era, standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall with a triple-digit fastball and one of the league’s best breaking balls. He’s was an Astros Hall of Fame inductee in 2012, and had a 107-71 record with a career 3.15 ERA.

He led the National League with a 2.71 ERA in 1979, won 20 games in 1976 and was named to the NL all-star team in 1980 before suffering a career-ending stroke in July of that year.

In a stretch from 1976-1979, he threw 13 or more complete games each season, something that’s unheard of in the current generation of MLB pitchers. He threw 19 complete games in his 1979 and won the league strikeout title twice with 303 in 1978 and 313 in 1979.

“Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons, J.R. Richard,” the Astros said in a statement. “J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro and Nolan Ryan, to form a few of the best rotations in club history. Sadly, his playing career was cut short by health issues, but his 10 years in an Astros uniform stand out as a decade of excellence. We send our heartfelt condolences to J.R.’s wife, Lula, his family, friends and countless fans and admirers.”

The club will hold a moment of silence for Richard before Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. They’ll also recognize his career prior to Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Texas COVID-19 wave climbing

National COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Back To School drive - Sharron Melton

Weather | When to expect the warmest day of the year - Star Harvey

NOAA Hurricane outlook, Tropical climatology - Carrigan Chauvin

Space Center Houston's Astronaut days - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021 - Star Harvey

Border van crash, Splashtown reopens, COVID latest, US infrastructure

6am Satellite and Radar - Carrigan Chauvin

ICYMI - KTRK news at 9PM on CW39 Houston

Atlantic Developments

Hurricane Updates

Gardening Forecast

Star Harvey Wednesday Weather

Star Harvey 7 day

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Eviction, economic relief programs

Migrant transportation, Cuomo sex investigation, Texas Dems - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire - Werewolves, Dogmen, UFOs in English forests

Days until ... Fall, Halloween, Labor Day, Back to School - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss