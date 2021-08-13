James Staley won’t face death penalty, new charges filed in murder of Wilder McDaniel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New court documents reveal James Staley won’t face the death penalty in the capital murder trial for the death of two-year-old Wilder McDaniel. Staley is also facing two additional charges.

The prosecution has filed a notice of intent to seek life without parole, waiving the death penalty. The prosecution also filed a notice of a special prosecutor to assist the state. The special prosecutor is Eric Nickols, a former Crimes Against Children prosecutor from Tarrant County. He is now in private practice.

According to the Wichita County Inmate Roster, Staley is also now charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Bonds for each of these charges have been set and $25,000 totaling $50,000.