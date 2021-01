HOUSTON (CW39) — Calling all Houstonians, Rapper Lil’ Baby along with 4PF, Change Happens and My Brother’s Keeper are joining together in an effort to provide 1,000 coats to Houston families on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3353 Elgin St.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The pop-up coat giveaway will comply with CDC guidelines — a drive-thru or walk-up system will be utilized to distribute free coats for families.

All families must be pre-registered to attend. Click here to register.