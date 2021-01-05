Jan. 6: Galveston to host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

HOUSTON (CW39) — The City of Galveston will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The free testing will take place at Fire Station 1, located at 823 26th Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors must enter through the Ball Street entrance. A photo ID is the only item required for testing.
Here are a few details to keep in mind before your visit:
- What type of testing is this? This is PCR (also called molecular) nasopharyngeal testing. A long swab is inserted up through the nose. This is uncomfortable, but not painful. This is the most reliable and accurate type of testing. It can take up to 4 days for results to come back.
- Is there a charge for testing? No. No charge for anyone.
- Do I need insurance? No. No one will ask to see proof of insurance.
- Do I need identification? Yes. You must be able to show some form of ID, with your address so that results can go to the correct person.
- What else do I need? A phone number and email address are helpful as they help results get to you.
- Who can be tested? Anyone. You do not need to have symptoms or exposure. Anyone who wants to be tested can be tested. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Even kids? Yes, but this is nasopharyngeal testing. A long swab is inserted up through the nose. This is uncomfortable, but not painful. Children usually find it unpleasant. You may have your children tested. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
- How many people can get tested? We have the capacity to test approximately 250 people. If we get a large crowd, we can bring in more people to help.
- Will there be a wait? Because there are no appointments, there may be a wait. Testing is very fast, so the line should move smoothly. You do not need to get out of your car to test, and everyone in the car can be tested.
- Does the City of Galveston receive my results? No. The City will not know you have tested or receive your results. The City of Galveston serves as a facility host for this event.
- What else? You MUST wear a mask when you roll down your window to get tested. You will pull your mask down to uncover your nose while getting tested, and then replace mask.
This is drive-thru only.
- Can I pre-register for the test? Yes, you may register ahead of the event.
