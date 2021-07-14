Japan 2020: How much would a trip to watch your favorite Olympic event cost?

Is traveling to the games an item on your bucket list? Here’s some advice, start saving now!

Fans aren’t allowed at this years event, so you will have to wait at least 3 more years before you can check this off the list. However, we did go ahead and look up a last minute trip to Tokyo, Japan for this years event.

The cheapest flight I found was around $1,500 and the most expensive came in over $10,000. As for the hotel, there are a wide variety of options depending on your price point. According to Trivago, the average hotel New York City is around $250, compare that to the average price of $150 in Tokyo. The caveat here is that you could potentially be spending two weeks in a hotel for the duration of the games. That total would come in over $1,200, and we haven’t even added in food.

So what about the tickets? Even though fans won’t be in attendance, the Olympic website did have prices listed for the games had they taken place when originally scheduled. The cheapest ticket was $18 and the most expensive was $2,000 if you want to see the opening ceremony.

