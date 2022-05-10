BALKO, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Alan Clark Funeral Services in Beaver, Oklahoma, Balko firefighter Jason Smith died on Sunday at a hospital in Perryton at 43 years old. He was injured one month ago during a rollover accident involving a fire truck.

As noted by Alan Clark, funeral director and assistant chief for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Smith will be autopsied on Monday in Lubbock, and further information regarding his funeral services is pending.

“My Balko community is suffering,” Clark said, in the wake of Smith’s passing. Clark also noted that multiple crisis teams were called for the first responders in the community, as well as their families.

As noted in previous coverage, Smith was one of two firefighters injured during the April rollover that occurred as they were on their way to help the response to a wildfire in Beaver County. Both Smith and Tyler Morris were burned in the accident and flown to the burn unit of a Lubbock hospital.

Both Jason Smith and Tyler Morris underwent a number of procedures after arriving at the burn unit from the emergency room according to Smith’s wife, Amy. Around April 18, Amy reported to be in good spirits and noted how she appreciated the outreach their family had received from the community.

Smith had also recently returned home from the burn unit, escorted by first responders, on April 20.

After Smith’s passing, Balko Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Marshall noted that he had been with the department for six years, and a captain for approximately five. Marshall commented that Smith understood the responsibilities of his position, and was a reliable member of the team.

Marshall, “didn’t have to think about if Jason was coming or not,” when there was a situation calling for a response from the department, he said. Smith was one who “just jumped in and took off.”

Marshall also said that the thoughts and prayers for Smith, his family, and the Balko firefighters from the community have been very much appreciated. He hoped that moving forward, the community and the department will continue to work and to honor Smith’s memory.

This story is developing.