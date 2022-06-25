HOUSTON (CW39) back on June 2nd one and his wife professional soccer player, Kealia Ohai, our expecting it a baby.

Since the announcement, Watt has posted a lot of pictures of his workouts with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s also posted pictures of enjoying quote “Peaky Blinders”, dinner with the guys, and a few Father’s Day photos captioned ”Happy birthday dad!!”

As Watt prepares to become a father himself, he continues to workout. Today, he posted a picture of himself in the gym.

No doubt that Watt continues to stay in shape. Saturday, he posted a photo of himself in just shorts. “Dad bod loading” is the caption. Here’s a look.