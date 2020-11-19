Job Alert: UPS hiring seasonal workers

HOUSTON (CW39) — UPS is hiring more than 1,400 seasonal employees in the Houston area to support the annual increase in packaging during the holiday season.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees — with 3,631 new hirees in the Houston market. They are looking for personal vehicle drivers (PVD), driver helpers and seasonal drivers.

Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS includes:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over

About 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

Here’s a look at UPS facilities in Texas that are hiring seasonal workers:

Willowbrook 11802 N Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77064

Stafford13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Baytown 5421 E Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521

Beaumont 3755 Washington Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Port Arthur 6751 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Bryan 2730 Osborn Ln, Bryan, TX 77803

Conroe 9641 Pozos Ln, Conroe, TX 77303

Sweetwater 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037

Mykawa 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77033

Angelton 113 West Cemetery Rd, Angelton, TX 77515

League City 1314 Link Rd SH96, League City, TX 77573

Texas City 10 Main St, La Marque, TX 77568

If you’re interested, visit www.upsjobs.com.