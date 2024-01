LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — La Porte Independent School District will hold a job fair from 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 10 to fill positions in its Support Services Department.

The district is recruiting:

Support Staff Manual Trades Grounds Maintenance Custodians Bus Monitors Bus Drivers Crossing Guards Nutrition Staff

Paraprofessionals

Substitutes

The job fair will be held at James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus, 9800 Spencer Hwy in La Porte.