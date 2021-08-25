Job Growth in Oil and Gas

HOUSTON (CW39) – The oil industry says Data from the Texas Workforce Commission suggests that Texas upstream oil and natural gas employment expanded by 1,500 jobs in July.

The Texas Oil & Gas Association says since the low point in employment in September 2020, months with job gains have outnumbered decline months 8-to-2. Compared to the same month in 2020, July 2021 jobs are up over the same month of the prior year. Now, upstream jobs are 15,800 higher, or 9.9%, than July of 2020.

“Continued oil and natural gas upstream job growth is good news beyond the oil patch. Every direct oil and natural gas job in Texas generates an additional 3.0 jobs elsewhere in state’s economy. Oil and natural gas are not only essential for our everyday lives, but they anchor our economy and cement our energy security.” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA).

This and other economic impact data are included in a recent analysis released by TXOGA and the American Petroleum Institute that shows how the oil and natural gas industry drives post-pandemic economic recovery and strengthens all industries.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities.

