JOBS | CVS Hiring 3,200 jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Right now, CVS is looking to hire more than 3,200 jobs across the state of Texas. The company says it’s part of an effort to recruit people to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs. CVS is hosting a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24th.

The pharmacy says these are new and existing jobs so CVS says it can meet the needs of communities in responding to the flu season while still dealing with COVID-19 vaccination and testing demands.

The company says Most of the available 3,200 positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for these open positions using our mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.