JOBS: FBI Houston is hiring!

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a new career in law enforcement then you may want to check out the FBI in Houston.

The FBI Houston field office is hosting a Diversity Agent Recruiting (DAR) virtual information session on June 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

The invitation-only event is geared towards individuals with diverse ethnic, educational, and professional background experiences interested in becoming FBI special agents. 

Those interested in attending the DAR information session must apply via www.fbijobs.gov, select “Apply to Jobs” and search for “DAR Houston Talent Network”.

Applicants must, among other requirements,

1) Be a U.S. Citizen

2) Be between 23 and 36 years of age

3) Have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from a U.S.-accredited college or university.

4) Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience; or one year if applicant has earned an advanced degree

To learn more about a career as an FBI special agent, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/recruitment

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss