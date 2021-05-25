JOBS: FBI Houston is hiring!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a new career in law enforcement then you may want to check out the FBI in Houston.

The FBI Houston field office is hosting a Diversity Agent Recruiting (DAR) virtual information session on June 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The invitation-only event is geared towards individuals with diverse ethnic, educational, and professional background experiences interested in becoming FBI special agents.

Those interested in attending the DAR information session must apply via www.fbijobs.gov, select “Apply to Jobs” and search for “DAR Houston Talent Network”.

Applicants must, among other requirements,

1) Be a U.S. Citizen

2) Be between 23 and 36 years of age

3) Have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree from a U.S.-accredited college or university.

4) Have at least two years of full-time professional work experience; or one year if applicant has earned an advanced degree

To learn more about a career as an FBI special agent, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/houston/recruitment