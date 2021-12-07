If you live in an area with regular cloudy days, look for a solar attic fan with backup power sources like batteries or an AC adaptor so that it will continue to operate regardless of the weather conditions.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Powerhome Solar’s Houston office is filling up to 100 jobs and the company is hosting a virtual jo fair to match up candidates and recruiting managers. The event is Wednesday, December 8 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. It is free to register for the job fair.

In a posting about the event the company says the “Solar Summit and Virtual Job Fair is a great way for anyone entering the workforce for the first time or considering a career change to learn about the opportunities and apply while finding out how solar has become one of the fastest growing industries.”

Powerhome Solar’s CEO Jayson Waller will give consumer tips on the way that solar power works, how it can potentially save money on monthly utility bills, and the way solar power can be and be stored for use during power outages and to charge electric cars. Powerhome Solar operates in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and future opportunities in Florida. The company has plans to expand into the Florida market in first quarter of 2022. It started as 15 employees in 2015 to more than 2,200 today.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a new solar project was installed every 75 seconds in 2020, and there is now enough solar energy installed in the U.S. to power nearly 19 million households.

Job seekers will interact virtually with recruiters, submit applications and schedule interviews. At the same time, homeowners will learn about the benefits of solar power rooftop panels. For more info and free registration, visit: https://solarsummit2021.com/