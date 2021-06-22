Jobs, jobs and more jobs! Combined career fair Tuesday & Wednesday in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job head to downtown Houston Tuesday and Wednesday for a combined job fair hosted by Finn Hall and GreenStreet.

WHAT: Houstonians are invited to a joint Job Fair to inquire about more than 65 open positions at the community destinations’ dynamic list of restaurants. With Texas having 10.2 million people fully vaccinated* and vaccine doses readily available to the general public, Downtown Houston foot traffic is beginning to increase, resulting in significant demand for employment.

A variety of positions will be available including, but not limited to, cooks, cashiers, wait staff, hosts, and baristas, for the below list of restaurants participating in the joint Job Fair:

Finn Hall

Craft Burger

Dish Society

Pho Binh

Pizza Zquare

GreenStreet

Guadalajara del Centro

House of Blues

Interested are asked to come “dressed to impress,” in professional attire with copies of their resume on-hand.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 22 from 8 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, June 23 from 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE: GreenStreet Lobby* – 1201 Polk Street – Houston, TX 77002

*Parking will be available in the GreenStreet Garage at 1320 Fannin Street. Visit parkgreenstreet.com for more info.

INFO: For additional information, please visit greenstreetdowntown.com, finnhallhou.com, or each property’s Facebook and Instagram.