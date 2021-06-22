Jobs, jobs and more jobs! Combined career fair Tuesday & Wednesday in Downtown Houston

JOBS

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for a job head to downtown Houston Tuesday and Wednesday for a combined job fair hosted by Finn Hall and GreenStreet.

WHAT: Houstonians are invited to a joint Job Fair to inquire about more than 65 open positions at the community destinations’ dynamic list of restaurants. With Texas having 10.2 million people fully vaccinated* and vaccine doses readily available to the general public, Downtown Houston foot traffic is beginning to increase, resulting in significant demand for employment.

A variety of positions will be available including, but not limited to, cooks, cashiers, wait staff, hosts, and baristas, for the below list of restaurants participating in the joint Job Fair:

Finn Hall

  • Craft Burger
  • Dish Society
  • Pho Binh
  • Pizza Zquare

GreenStreet

  • Guadalajara del Centro
  • House of Blues

Interested are asked to come “dressed to impress,” in professional attire with copies of their resume on-hand.

WHEN:          Tuesday, June 22 from 8 – 11 a.m.

                      Wednesday, June 23 from 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:        GreenStreet Lobby* – 1201 Polk Street – Houston, TX 77002

*Parking will be available in the GreenStreet Garage at 1320 Fannin Street. Visit parkgreenstreet.com for more info.

INFO:            For additional information, please visit greenstreetdowntown.com, finnhallhou.com, or each property’s Facebook and Instagram.

