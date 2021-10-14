HOUSTON (KIAH) There will be more than 1,600 full and part time position available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair.

It will be a virtual fair from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct 24.

If you’re looking for a job, you can access the virtual portal to browse open positions anytime. There will be live chat with hiring employers and resource organizations can log in from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday. The job fair is free, but registration is needed to access the job portal.

There will be more than 31 employers are hiring for positions at all skill levels, and job seekers can also connect with hiring managers and company representatives. There are jobs open in hospitality, health care, professional services, building maintenance, and with governmental entities and school districts.

“Houston is open for business and there are many open positions to be filled,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “If you are ready to work, even if you have faced employment barriers, I encourage you to attend this event.”

For more information about the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, go to www.houstontx.gov/turnaround.