FORT BEND COUNTY (CW39) The Salvation Army has job openings for seasonal workers to help us do the most good! We are looking to hire Bell Ringers in the Fort Bend Houston area.

Applicants must be available Monday – Saturday from 10am- 8pm, and have reliable transportation to their assigned location. No prior experience is required. If interested, please call 713-988-5201 or email pilmo.kang@uss.salvationarmy.org.