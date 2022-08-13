HOUSTON (CW39) Leaving the military to pursue a career in the civilian world is a difficult mission for transitioning service members and their families. For many who may be unsure of how to navigate the civilian structures of the workforce, military service members are left to navigate the process within a firm timeline and with little support.

That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in to lead the journey of job seekers into civilian roles that produce long term careers. Get a front row seat to the journey of military trained talent here.

That’s why DAV and RecruitMilitary are joining forces with organizations to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent. On Tuesday, August 16 from 11am to 3pm, they will be hosting a free on-line hiring event for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

And while the past few years have been challenging for so many, RecruitMilitary says this has only strengthened the mission to empower veterans and their families with career opportunities.

For more information, to register and more, click onto the National Virtual Career Fair link .