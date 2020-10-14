Join Luewish’s “Sweets Week!”

HOUSTON (CW39) Calling all bakeries and restaurants, ’tis the season to give back during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Non-profit organization Luewish is hosting a holiday fundraiser called “Sweets Week” to give back to women who are battling breast cancer and other life-altering situations – by granting them wishes during the holiday season.

During Sweets Week, bakeries and restaurants are asked to highlight a treat such as brownies, cupcakes, ice cream, pies, chocolate cake, peach cobblers and cookies in honor of Luewish Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

Click here to sign up and support.

