Joseph Siravo, ‘Sopranos’ actor, dead at 66

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 17: Actor Joseph Siravo attends the premiere of “The Wannabe” during the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival)

(NEXSTAR) – Joseph Siravo, a veteran actor of the stage and screen, has died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 66.

ATA Management, which represented Siravo, confirmed the death to Nexstar.

Siravo is best-known for his role as Johnny Soprano, who was featured prominently in flashbacks on HBO’s “Sopranos.”

He later went on to portray Fred Goldman in FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Other recent credits include roles in “New Amsterdam,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Blacklist.”

Siravo was also known for his work on the stage. He appeared in “Oslo,” “Conversations with My Father” and “The Light in the Piazza” on Broadway.

Siravo was born in Washington D.C. and attended both Stanford University and the Tisch School of the Arts.

He made his film debut in 1993’s “Carlito’s Way.”