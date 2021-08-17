Juarez police use closed-circuit cameras to store facial images, license plates from drivers

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Juarez police monitor closed circuit secuirty cameras at the new CERI 911 center in Juarez. (State of Chihuahua)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Authorities in Juarez say they have built a database consisting of 734,000 “individual profiles” from drivers from closed-circuit cameras scattered throughout the city. The cameras have also snapped 32 million photos of passing automobiles, the Office of Mayor Armando Cabada said.

Juarez authorities say closed-circuit cameras will be a key component of their public safety strategy from now on, as they will allow them to identify fugitives and suspects in crimes.

The joint statement by Cabada and Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral came after the two toured the new 911 Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI), which began operations earlier this year.

“The video-security system primarily works in two ways: the identification of vehicles and persons. That is why in the past five months we have built databases operated through artificial intelligence systems,” the two leaders said in a statement.

It’s unknown how long the stored images will be kept on the databases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss