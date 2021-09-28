Judge Hidalgo announces resolution denouncing election audit, also bringing millions of meals to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo plans to unveil a new plan for an additional 11 Million Meals for Houston Food Bank. But not far from her mind is the newly announced resolution to Judge Hidalgo an increase in audit the Texas 2020 election results, which she is not happy about.

Judge Hidalgo and Commissioner Ellis held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the importance of helping the Houston Food Bank and the thousands of families in desperate need for food and food insecurity that many are facing throughout the community.

The commissioners court meeting will also be a back drop for Judge Hidalgo’s announcement of revealing a resolution denouncing the 2020 Texas election audit.

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo

Judge Hidalgo has gone on the record in opposition of this new election audit in the state of Texas. In a statement earlier this week she said:

“Today, I joined our Election Administrator and County Attorney to firmly push back at the recently announced sham Texas “audit” of Harris County’s 2020 election results. This is a taxpayer-funded attempt to curry favor with the former President and the extremists who follow him. All around the nation we’ve seen sycophants in public office using taxpayer funds to audit the 2020 election results, 11 months later. We have to treat these for what they are: A sham, and a dangerous and cavalier assault on our democracy.” Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo/ LinaHidalgoTx