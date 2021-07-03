JULY 3: Burns BBQ to open restaurant inside Kroger store

HOUSTON (CW39) — Burns BBQ lovers rejoice!

Burns BBQ and Kroger have a long history of serving the community together. To on their tradition, on July 3 Burns will open their on-site restaurant inside Kroger’s E. Sam Houston Pkwy, N location!

Burns BBQ will offer sandwiches, sides and family packs that customers can purchase to-go, or dine at the store’s seating area. The selection of favorites will include favorites such as brisket, links, turkey, ribs, chicken boudin and monster potatoes — along with sides such as mac-n-cheese and baked beans.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burns was one of several locally-owned restaurants that participated in pop-ups at Houston area Kroger stores – an initiative aimed at supporting small businesses. When local grocer Jim’s Super burned down, leaving many people in the area without easy access to groceries, Burns was on-site to provide food to the Metro drivers and Kroger volunteers who worked for hours to deliver free groceries to people with disabilities and families.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will proclaim July 3 as Burns BBQ Flagship Day.

