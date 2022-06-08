HOUSTON (CW39) Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival will be an all-day, all-ages event that honors Black heritage though storytelling, cultural performances, art, lectures and food.

Starting at 10:00 am, the following is a schedule of events taking place throughout the day:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Storytime

An engaging children’s show complete with book fair, storytelling, theater, dance and more to help your child find confidence and community.

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM – Performance

A color-filled performance of choirs, spoken word, debate, dance and slam poetry honoring local and generational Black heritage.

5:30 PM – Entrepreneurship

A financial equity event put together by The 40 Acre Conference will focus on decreasing the wealth gap consisting of minority-owned businesses, live performances, and an awards ceremony for those supporting the Black community. The 40 Acre Conference will host additional events at POST Houston from June 17th – 19th. For a list of events and more information visit www.40acreconference.org

8:00 PM – Concert

Taking place at 713 Music Hall – Juneteenth HBCU Alliance ft. Grammy Winner Lucky Daye, Grammy Award winner Chrisette Michele, Grammy nominated Wale and Aiyana-Lee. Tickets can be purchased here.

7:00 PM – 12:00 AM – Celebration

A colorful, black-light block party hosted by DJ Supastar with a mural, 360-degree photo booth, vendors, SLABS (tricked out cars) and a brass band performance.

Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival is being overseen and curated by Outspoken Bean, who was named Houston’s 5th Poet Laureate by Mayor Sylvester Turner in April 2021, and Samantha Blair. Bean has spent countless hours mentoring Houston’s youth and implementing community outreach projects that help raise awareness around diversity. Samantha is a government services supervisor and community outreach specialist at Project Row Houses. Previously, she was an on-air personality at 97.9 as co-host for Access Houston and worked as an intern under Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

“Black is Primary Juneteenth Festival plans to showcase and enlighten attendees about Black Culture through a day filled with music, dance, poetry, art, education and fun that only Houston can deliver,” says Outspoken Bean, co-curator of Black is Primary Juneteenth Festival. “Juneteenth is America’s newest federal holiday and we plan to celebrate it in the most exciting way possible. Partnering with POST Houston allows us the opportunity to curate a well-rounded event that we hope will inspire the members of the Houston community for years to come.”

POST Market, POST’s international market hall is home to a number of Black-owned business including ChòpnBlọk, Lucy Pearls, Thrive Juices, and Sweets With L&L, and will be open for guests during the festival.

For more information and to see our upcoming events visit www.POSTHTX.com.

POST Houston, downtown Houston’s newest destination for culture, art and innovation and formerly known at the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, will host Black Is Primary Juneteenth Festival on June 18th, 2022. Barbara Jordan was a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, and the first Southern African-American woman elected to the United States House of Representatives.

