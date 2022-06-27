HOUSTON (CW39) June 27th is DJ Screw Day… The day Houston remembers and continues to celebrate one of the most beloved rappers to come out of Houston.

On July 27, 1996, Robert Early Davis, widely known as DJ Screw, recorded Chopped and Screwed, considered one of the best music tracks to come out of Houston. DJ Screw Day is celebrated on June 27 because it is the name of and the anniversary of when “Chapter 012: June 27th,” was recorded. The freestyle recording is 35- minutes long and includes performances by rappers:

Big Pokey

Key C

Kay-Luv

Yungstar

Big Moe (birthday June 27)

Haircut Joe

DeMo

He died in 2000, found in his studio. Coroner reports said he died from a codeine overdose.

Today, people in the know, can head over to Cactus Music for a copy of DJ Screw’s albums and vinyl. Cactus wrote on Twitter:

𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟮𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗸𝗮 #𝗗𝗝𝗦𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗛-𝗧𝗼𝘄𝗻! For any newbies, 6/27 marks the anniversary music enthusiasts see as the day Houston’s unique brand of hip-hop was put on the world map. DJ Screw released his 38-minute freestyle record, “June 27,” in 1996.⠀

Big artists like Jermaine Dupri went on video still trying to figure out where DJ Screw got the instrumental for his Chopped and Screwed. “One date that has stuck out he most to me is June 27,” Dupri said. “It was a beat he made for Chris Cross” he said became the beat that made DJ Screw famous.

Fans are also showing the love for DJ Screw on social. Like with 3D art. POP merchandise a fan revealed on TikTok is an opened box labeled “S.U.C. 713” “DJ Screw.”

Houston Hip-Hop Museum shows the love …

Happy Birthday DeMo! 💜

Rest in Power DJ Screw! 💜

Rest in Power Big Moe! 💜

Hear the album.

Tonight in Dallas, a writer from Houston who wrote DJ Screw: A Life in Slow Revolution is joining others to celebrate DJ Screw day. There, DENUHMUG, a Dallas multimedia company, is expected to premiere “Screw Done Already Warned Me.,” a tribute to DJ Screw and other artists he worked with.