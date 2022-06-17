HOUSTON (CW39) Members of the Texas Southern University community are honoring Juneteenth at a variety of events – both on- and off-campus, as well as virtually, over the next two weeks.

Texas Southern University has a unique connection to Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, TX, were notified of their freedom. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced the end of slavery. However, this news came almost two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. TSU alumnus and former state representative, the late Al Edwards (’66), initiated legislation to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Texas. As a freshman state representative, Edwards, commonly known as “Mr. Juneteenth,” introduced the holiday in under House Bill 1016, which was signed into law in 1980.

Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the horrific period in our nation’s history and acknowledge the perseverance of our ancestors. Texas Southern University is committed to facilitating discourse and leading critical conversations, in the Houston region and around the state of Texas, to study and learn from our past as we charter innovative pathways for our future and continue to transform lives. TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

The TSU Career Center has partnered with the PVAMU Career Center, as well as the TSU and PVAMU national alumni associations, and will host a Juneteenth HBCU Virtual Career on Friday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Juneteenth HBCU Virtual Career Fair; Friday, June 17, 2022; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Virtual

Participants will use the virtual platform Handshake to access the event. Click here to register for the event. Contact TSU Career Services at 713-313-7541 for more information.