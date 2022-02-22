LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the fourth time this season, Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week.

In two wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia, the senior averaged 21.5 points and only missed one of his 14 free throws.

In the 71-68 road victory against the Mountaineers, Agbaji surpassed the 1,400 career points milestone with 23 points.

Agbaji has scored 20+ points in 14 games this season.

He shared the weekly award with Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington.

Kansas currently rank No. 5 in the AP Poll and host the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Sunflower Showdown will air on ESPN.