HOUSTON (KIAH)- First Lady Jill Biden launched a national campaign to promote child vaccinations in schools. The Katy Independent School District has already set up a vaccination clinic for students to get vaccinated.

The district announced that Randall’s Pharmacy will offer a series of optional COVID-19 vaccinations opportunities for students ages 5 to 11 at the District’s Agricultural Sciences Center location.

A valid student ID and a completed parent consent form must be presented for a student to receive a vaccination. Katy ISD students are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to participate in district activities and programs.

The Biden administration is encouraging schools to host community workshops and share fact sheets on the vaccines. They are partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide schools with local physicians to share science-based information about the shots.

They are also providing local school districts with tools to help schools partner with pharmacies to administer shots. About 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the COVID vaccine.

For more information about the optional COVID-19 vaccination available to students 5-18 years old, please contact covid19responses@katyisd.org or 281-396-7499.